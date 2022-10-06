ICBC encouraging caution for Thanksgiving long weekend travellers

As the Thanksgiving long weekend approaches, travellers are encouraged to stay safe on the road by planning ahead and using extra caution.

Drivers on routes throughout the province should also expect above-average traffic volumes and plan accordingly.

Drivers can expect delays on Coquihalla Highway 5, as portions of the highway are still one lane in each direction due to damage from last November's floods and ongoing reconstruction work. The heaviest traffic volumes on the Coquihalla are anticipated to be northbound Friday, Oct. 7, from noon until 8 p.m., and southbound Monday, Oct. 10, from noon until 8 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to adjust travel plans to avoid peak times or consider using Highway 3 as an alternative route between the Interior and Lower Mainland.

B.C.'s winter-tire and chain-up regulations are in effect on highways until April 30.

General tips for a safe trip include:

* allowing additional time to get to your destination due to more people on the roads

* preparing your vehicle for the drive by having a full tank of gas or charged battery, checking engine oil, washer fluid, lights, and tires, including the spare

* packing food and water for passengers and pets

* planning breaks at rest areas: https://www.th.gov.bc.ca/restareas/

* watching for motorcyclists and sharing the road with cyclists and other users

* obeying all posted speed limits and driving with caution, especially during bad weather

* leaving the phone alone while behind the wheel

* ensuring all passengers use seatbelts at all times and

* never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter and DriveBC.ca.