iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-9°C
Instagram

Icy Vernon roads prompt RCMP warning for drivers


icy-roads-567721_960_720

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are urging motorist to be extra cautious this morning.  As of 6:30 am, police are on scene of two separate serious motor vehicle incidents, one on Hwy 6 near Aberdeen Road and one on Hwy 97 near Stickle Road. 

Hwy 6 will be blocked east of the intersection at Aberdeen Road while police conduct an investigation.

Police will update as more information becomes available.  RCMP say be safe and drive with care.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175