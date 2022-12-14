Icy Vernon roads prompt RCMP warning for drivers
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are urging motorist to be extra cautious this morning. As of 6:30 am, police are on scene of two separate serious motor vehicle incidents, one on Hwy 6 near Aberdeen Road and one on Hwy 97 near Stickle Road.
Hwy 6 will be blocked east of the intersection at Aberdeen Road while police conduct an investigation.
Police will update as more information becomes available. RCMP say be safe and drive with care.
-
New York New Years Eve returns to downtown KelownaThe party is on after two years of Covid restrictions.
-
Missing Woman, Shiean Niome BlackkettleThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Shiean Niome Blackkettle.
-
YLW holiday travel tips for one of the busiest times of the yearKelowna International Airport (YLW) is anticipating a busy holiday season. More than 150,000 passengers are expected to pass through the terminal between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3.
-
RCMP Seize Drugs and WeaponsOn Sunday December 11, 2022 Kelowna RCMP seized a large amount of drugs and weapons from two well-known individuals who were driving a vehicle that was not registered to them.
-
Pair of Rockets to represent at CHL Top Prospects game in JanuaryThe Canadian Hockey League announced Monday the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, including Kelowna Rockets Andrew Cristall and Caden Price.
-
Strurc invited to Czechia World Junior Training CampSzturc, 19, currently sits second in Kelowna Rockets scoring with 37 points (10G, 27A) through 26 games this season.
-
Another break for BC driversNo increase in ICBC premiums for two years.
-
New Salvation Army survey finds more Canadians facing financial hardshipAmid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic instability and the rising cost of living, one third (33 per cent) of respondents said they were pessimistic about the future of their personal finances, an increase of 10 percentage points from a similar study in 2021.
-
BREAKING: Police say one person dead after morning collision on Burtch RoadThe Kelowna RCMP can confirm that one person has died as a result of the serious single vehicle collision earlier today in the 1500 block of Burtch Road.