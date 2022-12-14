Icy Vernon roads prompt RCMP warning for drivers

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are urging motorist to be extra cautious this morning. As of 6:30 am, police are on scene of two separate serious motor vehicle incidents, one on Hwy 6 near Aberdeen Road and one on Hwy 97 near Stickle Road.

Hwy 6 will be blocked east of the intersection at Aberdeen Road while police conduct an investigation.

Police will update as more information becomes available. RCMP say be safe and drive with care.