IH coordinates rural and remote COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The provincial COVID-19 vaccine rollout includes special coordination for rural and remote communities.

Interior Health has already completed targeted clinics for several rural and remote communities and has begun expanding plans more broadly.

Please review any special community clinics planned throughout the Interior here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/taking-a-community-approach/

People may be expected to provide identification to prove they reside in the applicable region and should make an appointment in advance by calling 1-877-740-7747, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. PST, seven days a week.

We remind everyone to be vigilant against fraud. Our call centres will never ask for financial information, credit card details, or social insurance numbers.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, the public will only be asked for:

legal name

date of birth

postal code

personal health number (PHN) from a Care Card or the back of the B.C. driver's licence or BC services cards, and

current contact information, including an email address or a phone number that is regularly checked.

To review who is considered clinically extremely vulnerable and eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting March 29, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/cev

To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan, the phased rollout approach, and eligible front line workers, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine