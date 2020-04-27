iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram

IH COVID-19 UPDATE: Expanded testing for people with symptoms

interior health

Press release from Interior Health on April 27, 2020:

B.C.’s testing COVID-19 strategy has been expanded to include anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild. 

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold. They include: 

  • fever
  • chills
  • cough
  • shortness of breath
  • sore throat
  • painful swallowing
  • stuffy or runny nose
  • loss of sense of smell
  • headache
  • muscle aches
  • fatigue
  • loss of appetite

While testing has expanded, not everyone needs a test. COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.

Interior Health has 14 testing and assessment centres located across the health authority: 100 Mile House, Salmon Arm, Williams Lake, Nelson, Trail, Cranbrook, Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Revelstoke, Sparwood, Grand Forks, and Golden. 

Testing at these centres is by appointment. Anyone who needs a test should call their primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre directly to arrange a test. 

More information, including the contact information for each of the centres in IH and how to obtain your results, is available on our website at https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information/.

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175