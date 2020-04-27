IH COVID-19 UPDATE: Expanded testing for people with symptoms

Press release from Interior Health on April 27, 2020:

The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses including the flu and common cold. They include:

B.C.’s testing COVID-19 strategy has been expanded to include anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms, however mild.

While testing has expanded, not everyone needs a test. COVID-19 testing is not recommended for people without symptoms.

Interior Health has 14 testing and assessment centres located across the health authority: 100 Mile House, Salmon Arm, Williams Lake, Nelson, Trail, Cranbrook, Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Revelstoke, Sparwood, Grand Forks, and Golden.

Testing at these centres is by appointment. Anyone who needs a test should call their primary care provider (family doctor or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre directly to arrange a test.

More information, including the contact information for each of the centres in IH and how to obtain your results, is available on our website at https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information/.