IH declares COVID-19 outbreak on Kelowna General Hospital unit

Press release:

Interior Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on unit 4B at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

As of Monday morning, four patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Investigation is ongoing and patients with COVID-19 from 4B are being relocated to the COVID unit.

There is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time.

Oubreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.

The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.

The public is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Please do not invite friends or extended family to your residence for a visit or gathering.