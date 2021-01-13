IH says 98% of vaccine they receive is used

Interior Health doesn't have concrete numbers on the people in the region who've received the COVID-19 vaccine.

But during its weekly briefing, Interior Health Chief Medical Health Officer, Doctor Albert De Villiers, spoke about the rate of the vaccine being administered.

"Of the vaccine we have recieved, we have used 98 percent of the vaccine. So that is nearly all of the vaccine. So just giving people the assurance that as soon as we get the vaccine, we get it into people's arms. It is not like it is sitting in a fridge doing nothing. We want to get it into people, so we are using it all."

Despite an increase in the COVID-19 cluster at Big White ski resort, Interior Health has no plans to shut down the ski hill.

"No, at this stage that is not the way we are going. It looks like the situation is actually going better, although the numbers are increasing, but they are not increasing as fast as they were increasing at the beginning, Doctor De Villiers added.

There are two significant outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan.

Forty-five cases at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna and an additional 16 cases at Mountain View Village in Kelowna.

The hardest hit long term care home in the region is in Oliver, where 55 of 60 residents have tested positive at McKinney Place.