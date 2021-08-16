IH sending long term care patients to safe places
Due to increasing wildfire activity, Interior Health has deployed a number of measures to ensure the safe continuity of care for care home residents, community health clients and acute care patients throughout the region.
Since Friday, Interior Health has proactively relocated long-term care residents from Armstrong, Lillooet, 100 Mile House, Merritt and West Kelowna. In each of these instances, families are being contacted directly and provided details of their loved one’s temporary location, contact information and ongoing care.
“I want to thank our health authority partners throughout the province and each and every person across the Interior region for their commitment and support during these challenging times,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “We are all in this together. Our collective focus is the safety of care home residents, hospital patients and community health clients entrusted to our care.”
Interior Health is working closely with partners in other health authorities, as many of the impacted long-term care homes are evacuating to care homes in Vancouver Coastal Health, Providence Health and Fraser Health. We appreciate the collaboration and support of all health system partners, local communities and organizations in supporting these moves.
West Kelowna (Mount Law wildfire)
Merritt (Lytton Creek wildfire)
Armstrong (White Rock Lake wildfire)
District of 100 Mile House (Flat Lake wildfire)
Lillooet (McKay Creek wildfire)
Families are being contacted directly with relocation details. Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call: 1.877.442.2001.
We are working closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients and residents.
Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.