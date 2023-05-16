IIO BC investigating Kelowna RCMP after arrest involving police dog results in injuries to suspect

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Kelowna which has resulted in one man being taken to hospital.

On May 16, 2023, at approximately 4 a.m., Kelowna RCMP, including a member of the Police Dog Service, were following a stolen vehicle with four people inside. When the vehicle stopped officers activated their lights and sirens and informed them they were under arrest, but the individuals, including one man who was holding what was believed to be a weapon, fled on foot.

The police dog was deployed, and made contact with the man resulting in injuries. Medical attention was provided at the scene. Emergency Health Services were called and the man was transported to hospital for treatment.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Kelowna RCMP are conducting a parallel investigation into the stolen vehicle.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.