Press release from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP on August 31, 2020 at 2PM:

RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in the Southeast District which resulted in injuries to a man yesterday.

On August 30, 2020 just before 11 a.m. RCMP in the Southeast District received several traffic complaints of a man, with no helmet, riding a motorcycle with no license plate. Callers reported the motorcycle was speeding in and out of traffic, in Lake Country, Vernon and Enderby on Highway 97.

An officer located the motorcycle in Lake Country, where the rider allegedly failed to stop and the officer reportedly did not pursue. Another officer located the motorcycle in Enderby on Highway 97 near Mill Ave but was unable to initiate a traffic stop.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Enderby RCMP received a report of head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck on Highway 97 at Springbend Road near Grindrod, BC. Upon attendance at the scene, police confirmed the rider and motorcycle were the same as the one previously observed. The rider suffered serious, potentially life threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital by BC Emergency Health Services. The driver and passenger in the pick-up were not physically injured.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate the driving infractions, while the IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit their website at www.iiobc.ca