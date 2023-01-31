Illicit drug death toll surpasses 2,000 in B.C. for a 2nd consecutive year

British Columbia lost 2,272 lives to illicit drugs last year, new data released by the BC Coroners Service shows.

The death toll from the last two months of 2022—the second consecutive year in which the province surpassed 2,000 lives lost—shows toxic drugs killed 182 people in November and another 210 in December.

Approximately 6.4 deaths occurred daily last year on average, with people aged 30-59 representing 70 per cent of fatalities. Nearly 80 per cent of people who died were men.

The majority of deaths, 55 per cent, have happened in private residences. Twenty-nine per cent of people died in other residences including social and supportive housing, and 15 per cent happened outside in vehicles, streets and parks.

One person died at an overdose prevention site.

According to BC Coroner Service, there is no evidence that prescribed safe supply is contributing to illicit drug deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Regan Hasegawa