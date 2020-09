Illicit drug deaths in Kelowna are on the rise.

The BC Coroners Service says 36 deaths have occurred this year, three more than all of 2019.

In Interior Health, 160 illicit drug deaths have been reported, which is an increase of 21 from last year.

Provincially, 147 illicit drug deaths were reported in August, that averages out to 4.7 deaths per day.

Men account for 81 percent of all illicit drug deaths across the province.