Illicit drug seized from Rutland residence for second time

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

On March 24th, 2020, officers from the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) executed a search warrant at a property located in the 400-block of Hein Road in Kelowna.

This was the same residence at which the CSU executed a search warrant on February 28th, 2020. Both warrants were related to drug trafficking in the area.

During the execution of this warrant the RCMP seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

In addition to the drugs, police seized over $3000, as well as stolen property including several bicycles, and identification. Prohibited items including brass knuckles were also seized.

A total of eleven individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence.

Those individuals were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.