Illicit drugs seized

A second search warrant in less than a week saw the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit seize illicit drugs and arrest two people on unrelated warrants.

Less than a week after members of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the 100-block of Prior Road South in Kelowna in regards to drug trafficking, they have executed another search warrant on an unrelated drug trafficking investigation at a residence in the 300-block of Mallach Road in Kelowna.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “During the search, two men who were residents at the house were found to have outstanding BC wide warrants of arrest on unrelated matters. They were taken into custody without issue.”

No charges have been laid at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for review and charge approval.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.