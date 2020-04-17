Illicit drugs, weapons and stolen property from residence in downtown Kelowna

On April 16, 2020 officers from the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) executed a search warrant at a property located in the 700-block of Morrison Ave in Kelowna.

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) from inside the residence,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our officers seized a variety of weapons and a large amount of cash, as well as several bicycles and electronics believed to be recovered stolen property.”

A total of seven individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence.

Those individuals were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation.

The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.