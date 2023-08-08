Impaired collision on Okanagan Lake

RCMP in Vernon arrested a man who was allegedly operating a vessel while impaired on Okanagan Lake this weekend.

On Saturday, August 5th, 2023, around 4:15 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a boating collision on Okanagan Lake. A homeowner called police to report another boat ran into their boat that was moored on the water in front of the property in the 7800-block of Tronson Road. The boat responsible for the collision was caught on an anchor chain and unable to move. Frontline officers attended the location where they found a man operating a jet ski attempting to free the stuck boat from the chain. From the investigation, police believe the man operating the jet ski had also been operating the suspect boat at the time of the collision. While speaking to the man on shore, investigators observed signs of alcohol intoxication and demanded a sample of breath from him, which he refused. After refusing the lawful demand, the man was arrested and transported to the RCMP Detachment and later released. Three other people were in the boat at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported.

Alcohol and boating don’t mix, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We want to remind everyone that operating any vessel, including personal watercraft, under the influence of alcohol can result in impaired driving charges, or worse, serious injuries or fatalities.

The vessel operator, a 21-year old Regina man, faces potential criminal charges in relation to the incident and is expected to appear in court at a later date.