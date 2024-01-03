Impaired driver caught within 24 hours of new year

It took Lake Country RCMP less than 24 hours to start their first impaired driving investigation of 2024. On January 1, 2024 at 11:30 p.m., travelers on Hwy 97 near Oceola Rd came across an SUV parked and blocking north bound lanes. Witnesses were able to secure the vehicle, call 911 and monitor the driver until police arrived. Officers attended, determined there was no collision or break down and believed the female driver’s ability was affected by alcohol.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation and escorted to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment to provide breath samples. The driver was later released on an Undertaking with a court date for Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand and is now prohibited from driving for the next 90 days on top of the vehicle being impounded.

In 2023, Lake Country Detachment officers took approximately 89 drivers off their roads for a variety of alcohol related offences. Through continued education, enforcement and public engagement, we are working hard to reduce this number and continue to improve road safety for years to come. In this particular incident, witnesses on scene were instrumental at preventing any further danger to the public and assisted immensely with the investigation and for that we are truly thankful to them.