Impaired driver hits police car

A Kelowna man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into an RCMP patrol vehicle in Vernon late last night.

Around 11:50 p.m., on Sunday, October 29th, 2023, a frontline office from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was stopped in traffic at the intersection of 32nd St. and 30th Ave. in Vernon when a small car making a turn in the intersection crashed into the front corner of the police vehicle. The vehicle quickly reversed and tried to make a getaway but was stopped in the parking lot of a business nearby. The investigating officer noted several signs of impairment on the man driving the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the detachment where he provided two breath samples over twice the legal limit.

The 28-year old man Kelowna man was released from custody and potentially faces charges for a number of driving related offences.