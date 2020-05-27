Impaired drivers kept Kelowna RCMP busy last weekend

If you don't think impaired driving is a problem in the Okanagan think again!



Last weekend the Kelowna RCMP were kept busy.



They handed out 29 different violations.



Some were alcohol related, some were for driving under the influence of drugs.



The road checks were set up at locations where serious impaired collisions typically occur.



The RCMP say being impaired by drugs and driving is just as dangerous as being impaired by alcohol.

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on May 27, 2020:

RCMP officers in Kelowna were kept busy removing impaired drivers from local roadways this past weekend.

From Friday May 22nd, through Sunday May 24th, the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section conducted enforcement with assistance from RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) and frontline policing members across the Kelowna area.

As a result of these enforcement actions, police issued:

3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP): 8

90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP): 14

24-hour prohibition by alcohol: 1

24-hour prohibition by drug: 6

"Our teams collaboratively set up a road check at a location where a serious impaired collision had previously occurred. In addition to impaired drivers, we stopped multiple new drivers (class 7N) with too many passengers, motorists with more passengers than seatbelts and vehicles containing open liquor,” says Cst. Brad Smith of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section. "Additionally, specially trained Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) with the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section were kept busy conducting 3 Drug Influence Evaluations throughout the evening. We have seen a rise in the number of drug impaired driving cases in our region."

Since the beginning of 2020, our Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) have carried out 25 Drug Influence Evaluations on drivers believed to be operating under the influence of an intoxicating substance. During the same period of time in 2019, that number was lower at 17.

“This is something we are monitoring very closely in the community, as we tailor our future enforcement actions, as any increase is a cause for concern,” says Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section. “Being impaired by drugs and driving is just as dangerous as being impaired by alcohol. You will face the same penalties under the law.”