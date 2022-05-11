Important Notice for Greater Vernon Water Customers

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) wishes to inform customers of Greater Vernon Water (GVW) the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned off effective today, May 11, 2022 due to increased turbidity.

The decision to remove the Kalamalka Lake water source was based on increased turbidity due to rain and spring run-off in the Coldstream Creek watershed. Water will be supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant until turbidity decreases in Kalamalka Lake.

Customers who are not normally on the Duteau Creek water source will notice the water is much softer and has a low alkalinity and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

Staff will notify customers when the Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back on.