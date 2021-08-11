Important traffic advisory for the Lower Mission

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect between 9 am and 3:30 pm on two bridges this week for maintenance work.

Casorso Bridge at Mission Creek – Wednesday Aug. 18

McCulloch Bridge at KLO Creek – Friday Aug. 20 & Saturday Aug. 21

Pedestrians are asked to use designated detour routes. Traffic signage and safety personnel will be in place. The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while road work is underway.

Visit kelowna.ca\roadreport for current road construction information.