In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Juno Awards cancelled

Amid concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19, the Juno Awards will not go ahead in Saskatoon. Organizers made the announcement this morning.

A family physician based in the city is among those who called on organizers to cancel the show in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a front line family physician in Saskatoon, I have to beg you to cancel," Carla Holinaty said on Twitter late Wednesday night. "The people coming for Junos will undoubtedly bring it to us. Don’t cripple our healthcare system for an awards show," Holinaty said.

On Monday during a news conference, city officials along with Saskatchewan Health Authority medical health officer Dr. Johnmark Opondo initially said the show and related events would go ahead as planned.

"All the indicators and advice is that we can safely have this event," Opondo told reporters at the time.

--with files from CTV--