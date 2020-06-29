Inappropriate behaviour at Beasley Park

On June 25th, 2020 just after 7:00 p.m., Lake Country RCMP was called to Beasley Park for a complaint of a man allegedly in-appropriately touching himself.

A front line officer located the man. An investigation determined that the man had his hand down his pants but never exposed himself to anyone.

The 63-year-old man was removed from the area without incident and transported home. He was issued a fine under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act (LCLA) for having open liquor in a public place.

Anyone with any additional information can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.