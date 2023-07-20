Get ready for the ultimate sports gear shopping experience! The first ever Sports Gear Closet Cleanout is hitting Kelowna this Fall at the Capital News Centre. This exciting indoor event promises fantastic deals, a wide selection of sports and fitness gear, and the opportunity to support local non-profit partners. This is a spinoff of the ever-popular Great Closet Cleanout.

The Sports Gear Closet Cleanout provides a unique opportunity for sports enthusiasts and fitness lovers to rent a space and sell their pre-loved sports gear. Whether it's for hockey, tennis, yoga, or any other sports or recreational activities, all items are welcome! You get to set your own prices, make the sales, and keep all the profits!

This is the first Sports Gear Closet Cleanout to be held and will run from 11am-3pm on Saturday September 23rd at the Capital News Centre – 4105 Gordon Dr, Kelowna, BC.

“We continue to support local charities with our series of Closet Cleanout events.”, said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, Event Producer, “Because the Sports Gear Closet Cleanout is new, we would like to support local sporting organizations with a portion of the proceeds, and we haven’t chosen one yet. If your not-for-profit sporting organization would like to be involved, please email Rosanne at redscopemedia@gmail.com.”

The event offers two space options for vendors: a 10x10 space where you can lean your items against the arena boards on astroturf, or a larger 10x15 space in the middle of the arena. While tables will not be provided, you can bring your own or rent them for your convenience.

For more information and to book your table, visit www.greatclosetcleanout.com.