Inaugural Sundog Festival Kicks off with Two-Day Party in Vernon

Get ready to be educated, uplifted, entertained and inspired when the inaugural Sundog Festival officially opens with a two-day celebration of everything arts and culture at Polson Park Sept 22 and 23.

Supported by the Arts Council of the North Okanagan (ACNO), Tourism Vernon, the Regional District of the North Okanagan, Fortis BC, and several local businesses and organizations, the Sundog Festival is being held in lieu with Culture Days, a national celebration of arts and culture that takes place annually

over three weeks in the fall.

“We are excited to be bringing this community-driven festival to Greater Vernon in celebration of Culture Days. The first two events, our Howl of a Night and Kick-off Party, will showcase the varied talents of our local community with live music, cultural performances, artisans markets, displays by our ACNO

members, food, and much more. Both events offer free admission and are open to all ages,” says Shawna Patenaude, ACNO Manager.

The Friday evening extravaganza, Howl of Night, goes from 5 to 9 p.m. and features live music at the Polson Park Bandstand with bands Crashlanders, Mother Sun, Nightshades, and headliner The Pseudos, a self-described spaghetti surf band based out of Haida Gwaii.

“The Polson Artisan Market will be set up with a range of talented artists and craftspeople showing and selling their wares while a selection of food trucks will be onsite to feed the crowds,” says Patenaude.

Saturday’s Kick-off Party has even more in store with a full slate of performers, artists, displays and vendors. The official opening ceremony will take place from 3 to 3:30 p.m. with dignitaries and representatives present.

Music acts will be performing at the Bandstand throughout the day starting at noon with Ernest Anyway and continuing with Uncle Brad, October Poppy, Norsu, Ranger, and Saband. The evening kicks off at 7:15 p.m. with a special performance by Vernon-by-the-way-of Vancouver band Daysormay, who are coming off the success of their debut full-length album, Just Existing, followed by a DJ set by Covenant Lion.



“We expect there will be a lot of local fans at the park to welcome Daysormay (featuring singer Aidan Andrews and twin brothers/rhythm section Carson and Nolan Bassett) to their hometown. They have made a name for themselves on the alternative music scene and have already performed at some of the

top festivals across Canada and overseas,” said Sundog co-producer Heath Fletcher.

Also happening throughout the day will be dance and cultural performances by several local individuals and groups. Patrons will also enjoy an artisan’s market, food trucks, the ACNO member alley, and a tasting room/beer garden for those 19-plus to sample locally crafted brews, ciders and wines.

“Our Kick-Off Party is an exciting way to launch Culture Days in Vernon. It will give people a sample of what to expect over the next three weeks, as we have several local creatives and organizations hosting free or pay-what-you-can community events from Sept. 22 all the way to Oct. 15. We hope you will all be

able to join us and support arts and culture in your community,” says Patenaude.

