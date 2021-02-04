iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram

Incident Near KGH Prompts Heavy Police Presence

rcmp

Police presence at Kelowna General Hospital last night due to reports of an armed man in the 2000-block of Pandosy St. 

Just before 11 PM, Kelowna RCMP received numerous reports of a man carrying what was described as a shotgun. 

A police report says the hospital was informed out of an abundance of caution. 

Police flooded the area and found the suspect a short time later. 

The alleged shotgun he was carrying was determined to be a tire iron. 

The individual was released from custody. No charges are forthcoming in the matter. 

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175