Incident Near KGH Prompts Heavy Police Presence

Police presence at Kelowna General Hospital last night due to reports of an armed man in the 2000-block of Pandosy St.

Just before 11 PM, Kelowna RCMP received numerous reports of a man carrying what was described as a shotgun.

A police report says the hospital was informed out of an abundance of caution.

Police flooded the area and found the suspect a short time later.

The alleged shotgun he was carrying was determined to be a tire iron.

The individual was released from custody. No charges are forthcoming in the matter.