Incoming spring means seasonal parks around Kelowna are set to reopen

The birds are singing, the sun is shining, the trees are beginning to bud. Spring is (nearly) here and Kelowna’s parks and beaches are readying for warmer weather that’s on the horizon.

Kasugai Gardens opens March 15

Starting Wednesday, March 15, this downtown jewel will open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours will be extended to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily after the May long weekend and until Labour Day, when they will return to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Kasugai will close for the season on October 31.

Kasugai Gardens opened in 1987 to symbolize the friendship between Kelowna and Kasugai, Japan, which have been sister cities since 1981. Kasugai features traditional elements of a Japanese garden, including stone lanterns, pine trees, a waterfall and a pond.

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery summer hours start March 15

Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery will open extended hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days-a-week starting on Wednesday, March 15 and running until October 31.

Only fresh cut flowers may be placed on grave sites within lawn areas at this time to allow for annual ground maintenance. Candles are not permitted as the open flame poses a potential fire hazard. Please collect sentimental items left at grave sites before March 15.

Knox Mountain Drive opens March 27

Knox Mountain Drive will be open to vehicle traffic each day from noon to 8 p.m. starting on Monday, March 27. Vehicles will be allowed on the roadway from the base of Knox Mountain to the Crown lookout, mid-way to the peak.

Vehicle access on Knox Mountain Drive is weather dependent. Opening could be delayed due to cold weather or snow and the road frequently closes in summer due to heightened fire risk.

Park washrooms open April 1

Bathroom facilities in Kelowna parks will open on Monday, April 3 barring unforeseen weather conditions.

For more information about City parks and beaches or to view the map, visit kelowna.ca/parks.