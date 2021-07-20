Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity

The BC Wildfire Service is issuing a wind advisory for the Interior, southern Interior and southeastern B.C. from Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22, 2021.

This weather system is expected to exit the province late on Thursday, July 22.

Wind activity may significantly impact fire growth in these regions. The rate of fire spread will likely increase, and the direction of fire growth may change quickly on some wildfires.

The top priority for the BC Wildfire Service is human life and safety. The public is urged to maintain heightened awareness of the current wildfire situation.

People who remain in an area that is under an evacuation order may impede the ability of fire crews to fight a wildfire, because crews may be forced to stop fighting the fire to keep people out of harm's way. People who decide to "wait and see" if they need to evacuate an area may find their escape route blocked by fallen trees or abandoned vehicles, and familiar landmarks may be obscured by thick smoke.