Increased fine for dooring to take effect soon

To better protect cyclists who are travelling on B.C.'s roads, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding everyone that the fine for "dooring" is about to go up.

The new fine for anyone who opens the door of a parked car when it is not reasonably safe to do so (known as "dooring") will be $368 as of Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Dooring is a common safety issue for cyclists in all communities throughout the province. The higher fine is about quadruple the current fine of $81. It will help increase safety by making drivers more aware of how opening their car door unsafely can seriously injure an approaching cyclist. At the same time, a public education and awareness campaign is being launched.

Increasing safety and helping reduce cycling collisions is an initiative of Move. Commute. Connect., B.C.'s Active Transportation Strategy. The strategy is part of CleanBC, a plan to help transform how people move around, while encouraging more active transportation in communities.