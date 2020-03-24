Increased Online Security Risk When Working From Home

With everyone moving their business online, the risks of scams increase.

Karla Laird with the Better Business Bureau says it’s important to have safeguards in place to keep your information protected.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time helping businesses to create... remote working policies. So, for example, how do you go about managing who gets the different devices, what are the different procedures when it comes to using the device, can you put in a thumb drive, you know that kind of thing.”

Laird notes it’s also important to protect your physical business.

Cameras and good lighting can be a deterrent to theives, and it’s important to lock up confidential documents and any cash on the premises.