Indoor clean air options to fight smoke

The City of Penticton is reminding residents, visitors and evacuees of several facilities that provide free indoor clean air options and have added extra programming at the Community Centre.

“Penticton has been fortunate, so far, not to have had to deal with wildfires in our jurisdiction and that has allowed us to provide support to neighbouring communities,” says Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon. “We are, however, experiencing the impact of the wildfires through deteriorating air quality that can have significant health effects. We want people to know these facilities are open and can provide some respite for them.”

The following is a list of City facilities and hours of operation for this week, that are open to everyone:

Penticton Community Centre (note the pool is closed for maintenance) Monday to Friday – 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday – 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SOEC Walking Track Monday to Friday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Library Monday, Wednesday and Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday – 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Museum Tuesday to Saturday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Penticton Seniors Drop-in Centre Monday to Friday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We know people are going to want to get some exercise and that parents are looking for ways to burn off some of their children’s energy, so we’ve extended hours at the SOEC walking track and added extra programming to meet the needs of everyone,” says Kelsey Johnson, the City’s manager of recreation, arts and culture. “We want people to stay as healthy and active as they can during this challenging time.”

Additional free drop-in activities this week include:

Recreation Activities Aug. 22-25, 2023

Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Tumblebees 9:30-11:30am Tumblebees 9:30-11:30am Tumblebees 9:30-11:30am Family Open Gym 2-4pm Public Skating 3:15-4:30pm Public Skating 12:30-2:30pm Family Open Gym 3-5pm Family Open Gym 3-5pm Drop-in Basketball 5-7pm Family Open Gym 4-7pm Drop-in Basketball 5-7pm

For a complete list of programming at the community centre, visit https://www.penticton.ca/recreation

The City’s Community Safety Officers will also be providing water and masks to those in need.