Info session being hosted in Kelowna to help recognize and prevent Avian Flu

The Province will be holding an information session for small-flock poultry owners in Kelowna about the avian influenza virus, how they can protect flocks and how to prepare for potential effects if birds become sick.

The session is being led by B.C. government veterinary specialists. Attendees will learn about:

* improving flock or farm biosecurity to reinforce against disease outbreaks;

* recognizing the signs of avian influenza and how to report cases;

* how foreign animal disease regulations affect small-flock poultry;

* what to expect if a flock is positive for avian influenza; and

* resources available for non-commercial bird owners, including diagnostic services through the BC Animal Health Centre.

The session will be held at Reid Hall from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Attendees will receive a free biosecurity kit containing tools and information to help maintain good biosecurity practices. Although there is no cost to attend the session, seating is limited and registration is mandatory. Register online at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/410090420487

The risk of avian influenza to commercial poultry farms and small flocks increases each spring and fall with the migration of waterfowl and other birds through British Columbia. The Kelowna public information session is one of a series of sessions planned for communities throughout B.C. this fall.

Quick Facts:

* Avian influenza is a federally regulated disease, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) leads investigation and response with provincial support for testing, mapping, surveillance and disposal.

* Wild birds have tested positive for H5 strains of avian influenza in multiple regions of the province.

* The Wild Bird Mortality Investigation Program hotline accepts public reports of dead wild birds: 1 866 431-2473.

* Since mid-April 2022, the CFIA has confirmed 21 cases of avian influenza in commercial and small poultry flocks in communities throughout B.C.

* This is an extension of an ongoing North American outbreak.

Learn More:

CFIA information about current state of avian influenza in Canada: https://inspection.canada.ca/animal-health/terrestrial-animals/diseases/reportable/avian-influenza/response-to-detections-of-highly-pathogenic-avian-/eng/1640207916497/1640207916934

CFIA factsheet about avian influenza: https://inspection.canada.ca/animal-health/terrestrial-animals/diseases/reportable/avian-influenza/fact-sheet/eng/1356193731667/1356193918453#a2

Information about avian influenza, including what to look for, resources for small flock owners, deputy chief veterinarian orders and information on testing: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/animals-and-crops/animal-health/reportable-notifiable-diseases/avian-influenza-ai