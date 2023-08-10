Information session dates set for Reservoir Road proposal

Residents are invited to learn more and share their feedback on an application for a rural residential subdivision at 1530 Reservoir Road. Preliminary plans show 33 detached strata lots ranging in size from 0.4 hectares (1 acre) to 3.7 hectares (9.1 acres) in size, along with 5 hectares (12.25 acres) of dedicated natural parkland.

A site-specific Official Community Plan amendment is required to allow a minimum 0.4 hectare (1 acre) lot size, where 1 hectare (2.5 acres) is the typical minimum lot size envisioned for new development in the ‘Rural Residential’ future land use designation. It would also require rezoning the property from ‘FG - Forestry Grazing’ to ‘RC - Country Residential’ with a site-specific provision to allow for reduced front yard setbacks of 4.5 metres, rather than 9 metres, on each proposed lot. A portion of the land would be re-zoned to Environmental Reserve to allow for the natural parkland dedication.

“The City is hosting two information sessions for the community to learn more about this proposed rural residential development,” said Steven Collyer, Senior Planner with the City of Penticton. “We look forward to hearing whether this proposal aligns with the community’s vision for this site.”

Council has given first reading to the bylaw amendments and gave staff direction to host additional opportunities for residents to become informed about the proposal prior to the Public Hearing scheduled for September 12, 2023. Letters have been mailed to residents and property owners in the area and signs are being installed at the subject property. Copies of the application, maps, staff report, and feedback form are available at https://https://www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Paper copies are also available at the Shape Your City kiosk at the Penticton Public Library during regular business hours.

Residents are invited to attend one of two opportunities to learn more about the proposal:

1. Drop-In Open House Monday, August 21 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm #101 – 124 Estabrook Avenue

A casual opportunity to view displays and plans, no formal presentations. Staff will be available to answer specific questions.

Residents living near the proposed subdivision may have received letters with the meeting location listed as City Hall and should expect to receive a further letter confirming the change of venue.

2. Online Information Session via Zoom Wednesday, August 30, 2023 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Register to receive the meeting link at https://https://www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca

The session will be a staff presentation followed by question and answer period.

Feedback will be collected until September 3, 2023. Input from the engagement program will be provided to the developer and shared with Council at the Public Hearing scheduled for September 12, 2023.