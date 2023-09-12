Information session on returning home and experiencing loss

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is hosting an online information session for residents of properties located within the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Westbank First Nation and City of West Kelowna. The information will help support those on evacuation order or who have recently returned home, including residents who experienced property damage or loss during the wildfire.

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, between 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Place: Livestream and recording of the event on the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s YouTube account at youtube.com/regionaldistrict

Topics: A summary will be provided on:

• Re-entry safety, orders and alerts coordination, fridge and freezer program (Emergency Operations Centre)

• Wildfire update (BC Wildfire)

• Power restoration (BC Hydro)

• Wildfire recovery supports (Resiliency Centre)

• First Nations’ Emergency Support Services

• Sewer, septic and water quality (Interior Health)

• Mental health supports (Interior Health)

• Information resources available

As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, evacuees can prepare for their return home by visiting cordemergency.ca/resources. To find the recording of the livestream visit youtube.com/regionaldistrict.

