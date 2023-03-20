Injured woman rescued by Kelowna Fire Department

At approximately 16:32pm on Saturday, the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a call for a 21 year old female that had fallen and injured he leg while hiking. The patient was located in canyon falls by a water fall. KFD activated its Technical Rescue team to retrieve the patient.

The Technical Rescue team located the patient by the water fall about an hour walk in from the nearest road access. Patient was cold and could not bare any weight on her leg. Tech crew transported her out to a waiting BC ambulance crew.

KFD responded with one engine, the Technical Rescue team and command vehicle with 10 personnel.