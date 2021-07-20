Inkaneep wildfire near between Oliver and Osoyoos doubles in size in a matter of hours

A wildfire on Osoyoos Indian Band land doubled in size over two hours late yesterday afternoon.

BC Wildfire Service has the Inkaneep Creek fire at 700-hectares and burning out of control.

It's six kilometers north of Osoyoos.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for numerous properties by the Osoyoos Indian Band.



An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Osoyoos Indian Band for twenty-one properties and Evacuation Alerts and Orders are pending from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre has also declared a state of local emergency.

According to BC Wildfire the blaze was person caused.

12 BCWS personnel along with five helicopters responded to the wildfire yesterday and air tankers completed all objectives, dropping retardant on the west flank of the fire closest to homes.

Power was cut on the west flank closest to homes, so crews can continue to action the fire safely.

Please check with your appropriate power provider for more information on power outages.