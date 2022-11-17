Innkeeper's Gala was a Huge Success

After a two year Covid hiatus the Hotel Eldorado hosted the 31st Innkeeper’s Gala Saturday night and it was a spectacular success, raising over $200,000 in support of Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. The event was sold out and featured some of Kelowna’s best live entertainment, over a dozen food and beverage stations and much more. Mark Jeanes, General Manager at the Hotel Eldorado says his entire staff worked hard to put on a memorable evening, “The Innkeepers Gala is an iconic seasonal tradition in Kelowna and we were proud to host it once again. It has always been the hottest ticket in town and this year was no exception with proceeds going to cancer care at Kelowna General Hospital, something to which all of us have some personal connection.”

Alison (Allie) Ramchuk, CEO of the KGH Foundation, said the event was a huge success, “What a remarkable outcome for a spectacular night. We are so grateful for the ongoing commitment from Argus Properties and their amazing staff at the Hotel Eldorado. Thank you to the sponsors and most importantly, to all those who attended and gave so generously. Your support for Kelowna General Hospital is vital, now more than ever. I’m really proud of this community.”

Larry Sie, Managing Director of Argus Properties which owns the Hotel Eldorado says the Innkeepers Gala continues a decades long tradition, “In this day and age corporations must develop strong, authentic relationships with the communities in which they work, giving back in meaningful ways.That is what the Innkeepers Gala represents for us. It is one of the ways in which we can give back to a community which has given so much to us and to all who work at Argus Properties. We are thrilled that we can now say this single event has raised over $1,200,000 for the delivery of healthcare in our region.”

The 32nd Annual Innkeepers Gala is scheduled for Saturday, November 18th, 2023. If you would like to be added to the invitation list and notified when tickets are available please contact Hotel Eldorado General Manager Mark Jeanes mjeanes@eldoradoresort.ca The next event on the Hotel Eldorado Christmas 2022 Calendar is the Tree of Dreams. This outdoor event is scheduled for December 5th-8th featuring local artisans and crafters and will raise money for Food for Thought, a local children’s charity.