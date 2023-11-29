Innkeepers Gala raises $150k for KGH foundation

The Hotel Eldorado hosted the 32nd Innkeeper’s Gala lastweek and it was a spectacular success, raising over $150,000 in support of Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. The event was sold out.

Allison (Allie) Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation, said the Foundation was proud to partner one again with the Hotel Eldorado and Argus Properties,

“The Hotel Eldorado and Argus Properties have been unwavering in their support for our work at the KGH Foundation with the Innkeepers Gala now going back over three decades. Health care is a community experience, delivered right here, where we live. We’ve all experienced community wide challenges in the last few years and have been reminded of how working together is always the answer. Argus has been a constant and steadfast supporter for the KGH Foundation. We are very grateful to everyone involved and are already looking forward to next year's Innkeepers Gala.

”Jessica Pearce, General Manager at the Hotel Eldorado says the entire staff worked hard to put on a memorable evening, “The Innkeepers Gala is an iconic seasonal tradition in Kelowna and we were proud to host it once again. It is heartwarming to witness how generous the people of the Central Okanagan are. We are already planning for the 33rd Innkeepers Gala which we promise will be bigger and better than ever. We want to thank all of our sponsors and those who attended and gave so generously to the

KGH Foundation and our common fight against cancer.”

Larry Sie, Managing Director of Argus Properties which owns the Hotel Eldorado says the Innkeepers Gala continues a decades long tradition, “The Innkeepers Gala is one of the many ways in which we can give back to a community. With $150,000 raised from this year’s event, Innkeepers has now raised over $1,400,000 for the delivery of healthcare in our

region.”

The 33nd Annual Innkeepers Gala is scheduled for Saturday, November 16th, 2024.