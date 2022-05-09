Input on Knox Mountain improvements

The Knox Mountain Park 10-year Management Plan prioritizes visitor experience at the first look out, and overall operations, management, and investment priorities through the next 10 years.

Park visitors and residents have until May 15 to join other community members in answering the poll questions and participating in the discussion forum.

“Knox Mountain Park is an important landmark in our community and creating a strategic management plan is as important now as it was a decade ago,” says Melanie Steppuhn, Parks and Landscape Planner for the City of Kelowna. “The updated plan stays true to the 2011 vision and goals while considering the changes the mountain has seen and forecasting the ones it will need for the next decade.”

A focus on visitor experience at the first lookout, improvements to Knox Mountain East, and overall trail management are key in ensuring the plan reaches its apex.

Visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca today.