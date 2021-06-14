Input on new West Kelowna City Hall/Library
The Preliminary Design of West Kelowna’s first City Hall/Okanagan Regional Library Building is now underway. From June 14 to June 27, the community is invited to get involved to provide their feedback to help inform the design.
Tell the project team about:
- Customer experiences when visiting the City Hall/Library Building
- Characteristics of great outdoor spaces for the community to gather
- Preferences for landscaping and lighting elements around the building
- Connectivity and accessibility throughout the site and area
- Opportunities to celebrate public and Indigenous art and culture
- Experiences when attending the library and what services to include in the new space
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, there are a variety of ways to participate: Visit us online at ourwk.ca/cityhallproject to take a virtual tour of the open house boards, watch the video animations, complete the questionnaire or add comments to the ideas portal.