Input on new West Kelowna City Hall/Library

The Preliminary Design of West Kelowna’s first City Hall/Okanagan Regional Library Building is now underway. From June 14 to June 27, the community is invited to get involved to provide their feedback to help inform the design.

Tell the project team about:

Customer experiences when visiting the City Hall/Library Building

Characteristics of great outdoor spaces for the community to gather

Preferences for landscaping and lighting elements around the building

Connectivity and accessibility throughout the site and area

Opportunities to celebrate public and Indigenous art and culture

Experiences when attending the library and what services to include in the new space

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, there are a variety of ways to participate: Visit us online at ourwk.ca/cityhallproject to take a virtual tour of the open house boards, watch the video animations, complete the questionnaire or add comments to the ideas portal.