Interchange Recycling at Vernon's Sun Valley Cruise-In

VERNON, BC (July 5, 2023) – Interchange Recycling, a not-for-profit group dedicated to the safe collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced that they will have a booth onsite at Vernon’s Sun Valley Cruise-In's Sunday Show taking place, July 9th, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. located at Polson Park, Vernon, B.C. Two community ambassadors will be available to answer questions regarding Interchange Recycling, the importance of recycling used oil and antifreeze materials, and the locations of the free, safe, and convenient locations to recycle used oil across B.C.

“Interchange Recycling is proud to be supporting Vernon’s Sun Valley Cruise-In's Sunday Show as it is both a premier classic car show, and a family-focused community event,” said David Lawes, CEO, Interchange Recycling. “Our Interchange Recycling ambassador team is looking forward to speaking with event guests about the importance of recycling used oil and antifreeze materials. The ambassadors will also be highlighting the process of how used oil is re-refined into new oils, and they will be available to answer questions regarding the free, safe, and convenient locations of used oil and antifreeze recycling centres across B.C. We invite guests to visit our booth and enter our draw to win some great prizes.”

Used oil is a valuable resource and if it is recycled at one of Interchange Recycling’s dedicated public recycling centres it can be recovered and re-used. Used oil can be re-refined into new lubricating oil or material inputs for manufacturing or energy products. Additionally, used oil filters contain metal, which is recycled into metal products like rebar, nails, and wire. Used oil and antifreeze containers are recycled and used to manufacture new oil containers, drainage tiles, and parking curbs. Used antifreeze is refined and reused as new automotive antifreeze. A comprehensive listing of all the public recycling centres across B.C. can be found at https://interchangerecycling.com/find-a-recycling-centre.