iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-5°C
Instagram

Interior Health Adds 70 COVID Cases

covid

BC adding 341 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours. 

Interior Health added 70 new cases for a total of 576 active cases. 

The province reports 82.1% of eligible British Columbians age five and up have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

 

The new/active cases include:

* 83 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 881

* 61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 538

* 70 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 576

* 29 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 262

* 98 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 606

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: two (Note: 50 cases are reflected on the BCCDC dashboard due to a data reconciliation and are no longer active.)

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,378.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Interior Health: one

* Northern Health: two

* Island Health: three

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175