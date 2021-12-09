Interior Health Adds 70 COVID Cases
BC adding 341 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours.
Interior Health added 70 new cases for a total of 576 active cases.
The province reports 82.1% of eligible British Columbians age five and up have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The new/active cases include:
* 83 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 881
* 61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 538
* 70 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 576
* 29 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 262
* 98 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 606
* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
* Total active cases: two (Note: 50 cases are reflected on the BCCDC dashboard due to a data reconciliation and are no longer active.)
In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,378.
The new deaths include:
* Fraser Health: three
* Interior Health: one
* Northern Health: two
* Island Health: three