Interior Health Adds 70 COVID Cases

BC adding 341 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours.

Interior Health added 70 new cases for a total of 576 active cases.

The province reports 82.1% of eligible British Columbians age five and up have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new/active cases include:

* 83 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 881

* 61 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 538

* 70 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 576

* 29 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 262

* 98 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 606

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: two (Note: 50 cases are reflected on the BCCDC dashboard due to a data reconciliation and are no longer active.)

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,378.

The new deaths include:

* Fraser Health: three

* Interior Health: one

* Northern Health: two

* Island Health: three