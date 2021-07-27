Interior Health adds 95 COVID Cases

The latest COVID-19 data released in B.C. Tuesday afternoon revealed 150 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

An update was released in a written statement from the provincial health ministry.

That update also said no more people died from the coronavirus since Monday, meaning the death toll remained at 1,768.

The single-day count is the highest B.C. has recorded since June 11, when 161 cases were added to the provincial total.

Of the new cases, one of them was epidemiologically linked, officials said. Interior Health recorded the most COVID-19 cases out of any health region, with 95 new positive tests in the past 24 hours. Fraser Health had 32, Vancouver Coastal Health had 17 and Northern and Island health regions had three new cases each.

Active cases also increased Tuesday, climbing from 695 to 783. Of those, 44 people are in hospital and 22 are in intensive care. Everyone else is recovering at home.

As of Tuesday, 80.7 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. In that same age group, 62.3 per cent are full vaccinated.

Since December, 6,637,241 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in the province.

The latest COVID-19 update came hours after health officials announced adjustments in the provincial vaccine rollout plan. The Vax for BC campaign will aim to immunize as many residents as possible over the next few weeks, including at walk-in clinics.