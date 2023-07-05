Interior Health aims to boost responses to B.C. SPEAK Survey

B.C.'s largest population health survey, the SPEAK survey, has been extended and will remain open until July 31 to help boost participation.

People living in Interior Health can have a say in shaping the health programs and services in their region by participating in the Survey on Population Experiences, Action, and Knowledge (SPEAK) survey and sharing their experiences over the past few years.

“The SPEAK survey is an important opportunity for people living in our region to have their voice heard around issues such as their social, economic, physical and mental health. It’s particularly important that we hear more from people with unique needs who are usually under-represented, such as racialized populations, people from rural and remote communities, seniors, and those with children,” said Interior Health interim Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Martin Lavoie.

Together with the BC Centre for Disease Control and health authorities across the province, we launched the third round of SPEAK on April 25. To date in B.C., over 85,000 people have responded and we are hoping to hear from 120,000 people of all backgrounds and from all over the province, particularly from underrepresented groups, where participation levels are lower, such as:

First Nations, Métis and Inuit people

people from racialized communities; including those of Chinese, South and Southeast Asian, Black, Filipino, Latin American, Arab, and more.

people living in rural parts of the province;

men aged 18 to 34;

people aged 75 and older;

people with no post-secondary education;

people with lower household incomes; and

people with children and young adults in their lives.

The survey asks how people living in B.C. are doing when it comes to their social, economic, physical health, mental health, and overall well-being, so we can better support communities across the province.

These type of population health assessments help inform public health interventions, practices, and policies. Previous survey findings have informed policy and programming priorities, including the reopening plans and safe return to school for kindergarten to grade 12, to target vaccine interventions in areas with low uptake and initiatives aimed at improving mental wellness in children and youth.

The survey takes around 20 minutes to fill out and can be accessed at www.bccdc.ca/SpeakSurvey.

Members of the public are also encouraged to share the survey with their family and loved ones and help them participate as needed.

SPEAK is available in 10 different languages and people’s responses will inform future public health initiatives across the province. By responding to the survey people living in B.C. will let their health authority know what resources are needed to improve health and well-being in their community.

The SPEAK survey is funded by the BCCDC Foundation for Public Health.