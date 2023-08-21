Interior Health air quality guidance

Communities across the Interior Health region are experiencing heavy impacts from wildfire smoke.

People with chronic conditions, such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes, as well as pregnant women, infants, and young children, are most affected by wildfire smoke.

The best way to protect your health from wildfire smoke is to reduce your exposure to smoke and seek cleaner air.

During smoky conditions:

Stay indoors: Reduce time spent outside to protect your health

Reduce outdoor physical activity: Refer to the Air Quality Health Index and decrease physical exertion when air quality is poor

Consider wearing a well fitted respirator if you cannot access cleaner air: Use a well fitted respirator (e.g., N95, KN95) to reduce exposure to particulate matter in smoke

Activate medical management plans: Ensure your plan to self-manage any chronic diseases (e.g., respiratory and cardiovascular diseases) is in place and up-to-date, and that adequate rescue medications are available

Use a home clean air shelter: Spend time in a room in your home with a portable air cleaner with HEPA filtration to reduce smoke exposure

VIDEO: Medical Health Officer Dr. Sue Pollock talks about air quality, tips to reduce risk and how smoke affects you

Wildfire smoke and your mental health

Smoky skies can affect us physically and also make us feel anxious and stressed. There are actions we can take to help improve and manage our mental wellness through these stressful times.

Manage stress: Use stress-relief techniques such as meditation or focusing on a creative outlet (e.g., journaling and art)

Tap in to social networks: Having conversations and spending time with people closest to us is especially important during emergencies and disasters

Take care: Eat well, exercise indoors, drink lots of water and get enough sleep

Help others: Assisting others can help us regain a sense of purpose and community as we confront challenges together. The Emergency Support Services Program welcomes and relies on volunteers to coordinate support services for people forced from their homes in an emergency.

