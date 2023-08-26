Interior Health begins returning clients to two long-term care residences

Interior Health has begun to support the return of long-term care residents this weekend to the Vineyards Residence, located in Kelowna, and to Lakeview Lodge, located in West Kelowna, now that threat of wildfire associated with the Grouse Complex wildfire have been reduced.

Interior Health is working with our partners in the delivery of long-term care services to keep families of residents informed as repatriation planning progresses. Repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-833-469-9800. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Messages can be left after hours for a call back.

Interior Health supported the proactive relocation of Lakeview Lodge and the Vineyards Residence residents on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, respectively, to neighbouring communities due to wildfire activity in the Central Okanagan. One hundred and thirty-one residents are returning to Vineyards Residence, while 112 residents are returning to Lakeview Lodge.

As localized alerts and evacuation orders are rescinded, a dedicated team will continue to lead the complex planning work of repatriating residents and clients to their homes.

Interior Health continues to support the wildfire response in our region, and our heartfelt thanks goes out to our care partners in neighbouring health authorities, first responders, community volunteers and local and provincial governments.

Those requiring support are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: Wildfires | Natural Disasters & Emergencies | IH (interiorhealth.ca)

Install the BC Wildfire Service mobile app (Android or iOS) or visit the BC Wildfire Service

Dashboard to find information on current wildfire activity: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status

The FireWork Forecast shows maps of predicted smoke impacts over the next 48 hours:

https://weather.gc.ca/firework/