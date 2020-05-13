Interior Health CEO Says Elective Surgeries Resume Tuesday

Starting next Tuesday, Interior Health will be resuming elective surgeries.



They were postponed in mid-March due to the pandemic.



Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said, "From the time that elective surgeries were stopped from March 16th to May 10th about 3,000 people in Interior Health had their elective surgeries postponed. We know it will take some time to get back to where we were prior to March, and we really will do everything we can to address those who are living with pain as they wait for their surgery."

Brown says they will be calling patients to confirm their surgeries.



Those who choose not to proceed will be allowed to hold their spot on a waitlist.