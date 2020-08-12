Interior Health COVID-19 update
Recent testing of individuals has allowed Interior Health (IH) to identify an additional date for people who may have been at the Cactus Club on Water Street and potentially exposed to COVID-19.
Individuals who were at the bar of the Cactus Club, #1-1370 Water St., between 5 p.m. and midnight on Aug. 8 are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.
Public health contact tracing is under way, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.
Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.
COVID-19 testing
Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Loss of sense of taste or smell
Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.
IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:
- Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
- Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
- Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
- Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.