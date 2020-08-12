Interior Health COVID-19 update

Recent testing of individuals has allowed Interior Health (IH) to identify an additional date for people who may have been at the Cactus Club on Water Street and potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Individuals who were at the bar of the Cactus Club, #1-1370 Water St., between 5 p.m. and midnight on Aug. 8 are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health contact tracing is under way, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

COVID-19 testing

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions: