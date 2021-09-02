Interior Health COVID-19 vaccine clinics come to Okanagan College

Interior Health, in partnership with Okanagan College, is providing on-campus COVID-19 immunization clinics for returning students, faculty and staff.

“We know the safety of our campuses increases when people are vaccinated,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “These on-campus clinics make it easy and convenient to get the vaccine – make the choice to protect your community and play an active role in ensuring a safe return to school this fall.”

All students, faculty and staff can walk-up, register and receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

"With the start of the new semester approaching and as we bring our full learning community back together on campus, we're strongly encouraging everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible – for yourself and those around you," said Neil Fassina, president of Okanagan College. "As a College, following PHO and Interior Health guidance, we've been able to continue to deliver education and training safely all throughout the pandemic, and we recognize that vaccination is a vital layer of protection for us all this fall."

On-campus clinics

Date Location Time

September 7 L100, Centre for Learning (E building) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1000 KLO Rd, Kelowna

September 7 PC 113, Penticton Campus 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

583 Duncan Ave W, Penticton

September 7 SA-133, Salmon Arm Campus 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2552 10th Ave NE, Salmon Arm

September 7 E103 Vernon Campus 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

7000 College Way, Coldstream

Off-campus clinic

Students can also receive express-line service at Trinity Hall in Kelowna until September 7. Student identification is not required.

Date Location Time

August 30 – Trinity Hall 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

September 7 1905 Springfield Rd, Kelowna Thursdays 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.