Interior Health drug alert for Penticton: Fentanyl sold as Meth

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Penticton as high amounts of Fentanyl are being sold on the street as Methamphetamine.

The health authourity says the drug is being sold as Side, Meth, Crystal Meth and Methamphetamine but it only contains Fentanyl and no other substance can be detected upon testing.

Officials warn the drug contains a very high risk of overdose, High risk of fatal overdose.

Interior Health says the alert is in effect until June 1, 2023.

it is reccomended to consider these additional tips from Interior Health if using drugs: