Interior Health drug alert for Penticton: Fentanyl sold as Meth
Interior Health has issued a drug alert for Penticton as high amounts of Fentanyl are being sold on the street as Methamphetamine.
The health authourity says the drug is being sold as Side, Meth, Crystal Meth and Methamphetamine but it only contains Fentanyl and no other substance can be detected upon testing.
Officials warn the drug contains a very high risk of overdose, High risk of fatal overdose.
Interior Health says the alert is in effect until June 1, 2023.
it is reccomended to consider these additional tips from Interior Health if using drugs:
- find drug checking locations at www.drugchecking.ca
- use fentanyl testing strips to find out if your drug contains fentanyl
- Be aware of risks if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol
- Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site if available in your community (OPS)
- Start with a small amount and space out your doses
- Carry naloxone and know how to use it
- Get the LifeGuard App - lifeguarddh.com
- Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you