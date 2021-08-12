Interior Health heat warning reminders

As heat continues to build in the Interior, rising temperatures will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.

To review current weather advisories, including heat alerts, visit the Environment Canada website.

Excessive heat exposure can lead to weakness, disorientation and exhaustion. In severe cases, it can also lead to heat stroke, also known as sunstroke. Heat stroke can be a life-threatening medical emergency.

Interior Health medical health officers advise that risks from extreme heat exceed risks from COVID-19.

During heat warnings:

Prolonged exposure to high indoor temperature can be life-threatening. Anyone without access to air conditioning should find cooler indoor alternatives to avoid prolonged heat exposure. If you have air conditioning and vulnerable members of your family do not, consider bringing them to your house.

Sleep in the coolest room of the house, even if that is not your bedroom. Sleeping in the basement will provide relief to the body overnight.

The body stores heat from the core to the skin. Sit in a cool bath to draw heat from the body into the water.

Where it is safe and appropriate, open windows and doors when the outdoor temperature goes down below the indoor temperature a night, then close the cooler air indoors in the morning by shutting doors and windows and pulling curtains to keep the sun out. Leaving windows open during the day just lets the hot air indoors.

Some of the people most susceptible to severe heat related illness and death may not realize they are getting too hot. Check on them in-person, observe their temperature indoors, and notice what it says on their thermostat. Persistent indoor temperatures over 30°C (86°F) can be high risk.

If people are wearing a mask and have difficulty breathing, they should remove the mask and seek medical attention if necessary.

Who is most at risk?

Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, but some people are at greater risk. Take extra care to check on the following people regularly:

Infants and young children, who rely on adults to monitor their environments and to provide them with enough fluid to drink.

People who are under-housed with fewer options to avoid prolonged heat exposure.

People 65 years or older, or anyone who needs assistance monitoring their well-being.

People with heart problems and breathing difficulties.

People who exercise or who work outside or in a hot environment.



Symptoms to watch for?

The symptoms of heat-related illness can range from mild to severe. They include:

Pale, cool, moist skin

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Rash

Swelling, especially hands and feet

Fatigue and weakness

Light headedness and/or fainting

Headache

Nausea and/or vomiting



More severe symptoms – including high fever, hallucinations, seizures and unconsciousness – require urgent medical attention. Call 911, move to a cool place, and cool the person with water and fanning.

What steps can people take to avoid heat related illness?